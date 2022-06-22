Caleb Chase Mackenzie Dyer 1991 - 2022

Caleb Chase Mackenzie Dyer, 31, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away June 22, 2022. Caleb was born February 12, 1991, in McMinnville. In 1998, he moved with his family to Arizona, where he grew up. Caleb graduated in 2008 from Mohave High School in Bullhead City, Arizona. He returned to Yamhill County in 2011. Caleb loved learning new skills and information. His life's passion was drumming. He was a fantastic drummer and a dedicated, loving uncle. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and hiking with his dogs, Titan and Shelia. Caleb was caring, clever, creative, fun-loving, charismatic, kind, silly, and loved to make jokes and play pranks.

There will be a Celebration of Life at noon, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Valley Baptist Church, 2631 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville.