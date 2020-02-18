Byron J. Garwood 1925 - 2020

Byron J. Garwood, born December 12, 1925, in Pleasantville, New Jersey, to Japhet Garwood and Helen Sharp, died February 18, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon, at age 94.

Byron was a singer, author, seaman, musician, brother, husband, father and great-grandfather. He had a passion for music and started singing when he was six years old. He continued to sing in church choirs, in the Navy, and in local ensembles throughout his life, while also playing the bells in various local bell choirs.

Byron served his country by enlisting in the Navy during WWII and was stationed aboard the destroyer USS Hunt until the end of the war. Once back home, he obtained his electrical engineering degree and began his career at Atlantic City Electric Company, where he worked for over 30 years.

While in school, Byron met Betty Hoover, and the two married on June 24,1950, in Haddonfield, New Jersey. Byron and Betty started their life together in Linwood, New Jersey, and attended Central Methodist Church while raising their two children. Like his grandfather and father, Byron took a turn as president of the Linwood School Board. After retiring, Byron took an interest in genealogy, and in 1998 he published a book on the history of the Garwood family.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at the McMinnville Cooperative Ministries. He will be interred at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Willamette National Cemetery. Byron is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his sister, Eleanor; his son, Steven; his daughter, Carol; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

