Burglary suspect arrested

Tyrell Edens

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest of an alleged McMinnville burglary suspect also led to drug and weapon charges also being filed.

Tyrell Henry Edens, 26, was lodged in jail on one count each of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, delivery of a controlled substance/methamphetamine-substantial quantity and possession of weapons by certain felons. Bail was set at $450,000.

Capt. Chris Ray detailed the arrest:

Members of the agency’s Crime Response Team were performing surveillance on Edens, believed to be involved in a recent burglary of a rural Yamhill County residence.

He was operating an Acura TL sedan when he was stopped for committing a traffic violation in a residential area of McMinnville.

During the course of the traffic stop, more than one-quarter ounce of heroin was located on Edens. Additionally, a stolen Ruger LCP handgun from the reported burglary was located in the vehicle, and he was carrying more than $1,200, which was located after he was transported to the jail.

Yamhill County CRT is a unit dedicated to addressing chronic criminal issues that affect the quality of life of residents and visitors of the county.

Tips involving drugs, thefts and other livability issues can be sent to drugtip@co.yamhill.or.us