Burglars steal West Valley FD equipment

Burglars stole communications equipment from two apparatus bays after breaking into the West Valley Fire District main station in Willamina.

The two entered the building on Main Street about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, according to district spokesperson Mariah Prescott.

She said two Motorola radios, a Microsoft Surface Go tablet, an iPhone SE and keys to a brush truck were stolen. A complete inventory of the building is being taken.

“We have struggled with keeping up with communication technology, and were lucky enough to receive a Firehouse Subs Grant in 2018 to purchase all new communication radios,” Prescott said. “The radios that are missing are some that were bought with the grant money.”

Prescott did not provide information regarding how the burglars entered the building or if the incident was captured on surveillance video.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and anyone with information should contact the department at 503-434-7506.