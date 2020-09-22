By News-Register staff • 

Bull elk skeleton found near Yamhill, OSP seeks info

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Hibb

I am assuming that the within the remains there was some trace of an arrow that forensics could detect, but could this have been a case where a hunter took the shot and the bull elk just wandered away to the place where it died? I agree that poachers must be stopped, but how can we be sure that in this instance that is the case?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable