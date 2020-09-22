Bull elk skeleton found near Yamhill, OSP seeks info

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hibb
I am assuming that the within the remains there was some trace of an arrow that forensics could detect, but could this have been a case where a hunter took the shot and the bull elk just wandered away to the place where it died? I agree that poachers must be stopped, but how can we be sure that in this instance that is the case?