Bryce Gordon Mitchell - 1932 - 2019

On March 27, 1932, Easter Sunday, Bryce Gordon Mitchell was born to Clarence and Iva Mitchell at their farmhouse located on a 40-acre ranch outside Yamhill and at the base of Trask Mountain. Bryce attended grade school at the Fairdale School and high school in Yamhill. After high school, Bryce was drafted into the Army and stationed at Camp Roberts in California. He served a couple years and fought in the front lines as a sergeant first class for our beautiful country in the Korean War.

Bryce married Barbara Jean Brosamle on May 18, 1957, and together they had two beautiful daughters named Brenda and Beth Mitchell. In 1959, Bryce established his own logging company called “Mitchell Logging” and in 1971, Bryce and Barbara established their business, the Flying M Ranch, to utilize the land he was born on and to be able to remain at home for many generations after him.

Bryce always had a dog by his side and a few horses nearby. He was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He was also a member of the Oregon Hunters Association and the Mule Skinner Club. He touched the lives of many people, and his legacy will forever live on within his two daughters, nine grandchildren and the continually growing number of great-grandchildren. After a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's, he peacefully passed July 2, 2019, at his home with family by his side.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years; his daughters, Brenda (Will) and Beth (Trampas); and his grandchildren, Mitchell, Hanah, Ayla, Michai, Kyle, Jessica, Jamie, Josie and Jaleena. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Iva; and his sister, Eleanor Mitchell. Bryce’s family will be hosting a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, honoring him at the lodge he built, now known as 5Rock Ranch, preceded by a viewing at 2:00 p.m. for anyone who wants to pay their respects to such a memorable man.

“Never say 'whoa' in a hard pull."

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.