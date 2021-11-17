Bruce E. Anderson

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bruce Elliott Anderson passed away November 17, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was employed by General Electric Medical Systems as an engineer, physicist and district manager. He attended Cornell University, graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and received a teaching credential from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He received many service awards from G.E. and from Portland Community College, where he taught radiological technology. After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering as a docent at the Evergreen Aeronautical and Space Museum.

Bruce served honorably in the Korean War as a naval petty officer in Operation Wigwam, and was a member of the National Association of Atomic Veterans.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara, whom he adored; and by his children, who have tried to emulate his example of kindness, graciousness, character, strength and determination. All those who met him, loved him. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial in the spring will be scheduled by the family.