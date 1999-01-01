Brian Austin Bodle - 1994 - 2019

Brian Bodle was born September 9, 1994, in Newberg, Oregon, to parents Brian and Tina (Nagel) Bodle. Brian’s life was suddenly and sadly taken from us on January 24, 2019. Brian grew up in Newberg, attended Newberg schools. He enjoyed playing sports, camping, hunting and hanging out with his family and friends. He lived in McMinnville, Oregon. Brian, Little Brian or “B,” as his family and friends referred to him, will be sadly missed as he was loved for the person he was: sweet, kind, fun and loving. He was preceded in death by his brother, Cody Arana; and sister, Kelsey Bodle. He is survived by both his parents, Brian and Tina Bodle. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, Oregon 97128