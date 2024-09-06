September 6, 2024 Tweet

Brady Shields: Mayor not in charge of taxes

By BRADY SHIELDS

McMinnville resident

With the upcoming mayoral election in McMinnville, there will be rhetoric pushed by both sides. But one particular piece of rhetoric from the Kim Morris campaign caught my eye.

Morris claims that unlike incumbent Remy Drabkin, she wants to “minimize tax increases.” However, in Oregon, property taxes are constitutionally limited as a result of Measure 5, notwithstanding the bond measure process.

What’s more, the mayor does not have unilateral power to increase or decrease taxes. That made me curious to know how Drabkin could be help unilaterally responsible, so I decided to conduct some research on my own.

Many residents have pointed to the recent tax increase to support the new fire district as evidence of elected officials imposing a new burden. However, as required by the state constitution, that increase of $2 per $1,000 in assessed value was approved via ballot measure in 2023.

Some critics of this measure claim we were promised a decrease in city property taxes to offset the new fire district tax.

However, there was no mention of any such decrease in the measure or any of the associated council resolutions. One cannot claim they were promised a decrease when they voted in favor of the measure, when nowhere in the text or associated resolutions was a decrease mentioned.

This pushed opponents to begin the process to put a measure on the ballot to limit the rate of overall increase. They even found one ally on the city council, Chris Chenoweth. However, they were unable to gather enough signatures to put the measure on the November ballot.

Other tax increases, such as the one stemming from the 2014 transportation bond measure, were approved by the voters as well. And school bonds aren’t proposed by the city, rather by the school district, which is independent of the city government.

If voters believe their property is not assessed properly, that is under county rather than city purview. Property values are determined by the county assessor in accordance with state law, including the aforementioned Measure 5.

If voters wish to have property values assessed differently, they ought to focus on holding the county assessor accountable or replacing him. If they are upset with the limits of state law, they ought to launch an initiative to amend the constitution or applicable state laws.

In a city where the mayor’s power is limited by city charter as well as state constitution, voters deserve clear and tangible explanations from our candidates about how they intend to use their limited powers to enact their preferred policy agenda -— not vague platitudes. It may not be as exciting to favor the hard truth over empty promises one cannot unilaterally keep, but voters deserve tangible solutions.