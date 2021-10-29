Bradick (Brad) F. Peterson 1954 - 2021

Brad Peterson, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away October 29, 2021, after a long illness, then acquiring COVID-19. He was 66.

He was born in Webster City, Iowa, to Richard (deceased) and Lu Peterson.

He was a kind, loving man of great strength and determination. He taught and competed in martial arts from a very early age, and his life was based on the philosophy of the art. He studied and became friends with Bruce Lee and family. He was an EMT in Oregon and Alaska before settling into private security and private protective services. He retired 15 years ago due to illness. He adored his fur babies.

He is survived by his loving, supportive, caregiving wife of 22 years, Linda; his mother, Lu; friend, Char Krebs; sister, Lynn; daughters, Briana and Fawn; sons, Aaron and Stephen; step-daughter, Heather; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

At his request, a celebration of life potluck will be announced at a later date in November.