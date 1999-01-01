Bo M. Wheeler 1988 - 2021

Bo M. Wheeler was born in 1988 to Tamara and Martin Wheeler in Denver, Colorado. Shortly afterward, they returned home to Oregon, where Bo grew up, graduating from Sheridan High School.

As the loving, free-spirited person he was, he would help anyone. Bo loved to fish, hunt, and be free riding his motorcycle. Bo loved his family, especially his wife and kids, and would do anything for them.

Bo is survived by his wife, Dannyelle Wheeler; children, Alexander, Korrigan, David, Jazmine, Emily and Braxton; his parents, Tami and Marty Wheeler; brother, Josh; sisters, Carla, Deanna, Kristen and Olivia; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

