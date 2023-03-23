Blaze destroys recreational vehicle

Photo courtesy McMinnville Fire Department##Firefighters extinguished a blaze that gutted a recreational vehicle at Olde Stone Village on Highway 18 Monday morning.

A fire destroyed a recreational vehicle at Olde Stone Village, 4155 N.E. Three Mile Lane, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, according to McMinnville Fire Department Operations Chief Amy Hanifan.

The sole occupant and the family dog evacuated and were not injured.

The first arriving crew found heavy black smoke and flames coming from the the unit.The incident commander upgraded the fire to a second alarm due to the size of the vehicle, and that called for additional resources.

Additional personnel and equipment protected a neighboring RV that was parked 20 feet away.

Following a brief exterior attack on the unit, firefighters were able to enter and fully extinguish the blaze.

A cause is being investigated.

Nine pieces of equipment and 20 firefighters from the Dundee and McMinnville departments responded to the scene.

Emergency medical and fire service while personnel and equipment was out of service at the fire was provided by the Amity and Sheridan fire districts and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (Newberg).