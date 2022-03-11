By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • March 11, 2022 Tweet

Bladine: Time for the county to show who we are

We owe a debt of gratitude to those who produced an opportunity to vote for the recall of current Yamhill County governance.

Yes, your mail-in ballot says this vote is for or against the recall of Yamhill County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer. But in reality, it is a referendum on the extremist politics and divisive actions of a county government run amok — a governance created after Berschauer was recruited, groomed and elected by an area agricultural-based lobby and outside interests for targeted land use and ideological purposes.

We should have known better at the time.

Berschauer was elected on the strength of a character-assassination campaign, and her time in office is marked by the abuse of county staff and citizens who disagreed with her substance and style. She teamed with Commissioner Mary Starrett to create an atmosphere of animosity among people supporting or opposed to their trail-killing, gun-sanctuary, pandemic misinformation campaigns.

But hey, don’t take it personally. This simply is hard-ball politics by people who were handed the keys to Yamhill County government by an unsuspecting citizenry. We now have an opportunity to turn majority extremism into minority opinion.

Hundreds of local citizens rallied behind Save Yamhill County PAC leader Lynnette Shaw and chief recall election petitioner Phil Forve. As this is written, the PAC has reported raising $88,000 in cash contributions — $2,500 from Ralph Farnham of McMinnville, and the vast majority in $100 to $1,000 contributions from citizens throughout the county.

Shaw is a 12-year Carlton resident and business owner who, in 2020, lost a race for state representative. She is an avowed political progressive, and while that label fits some recall supporters, others joined the campaign out of disgust with the chronic black eyes being given back-and-forth by good citizens caught up in today’s conflict-ridden politics.

Forve moved to McMinnville two years ago to be near family and become part of a great community. With 41 years of professional leadership experience in “operations, quality, safety, strategy, and systematic performance improvement,” he quickly realized that Yamhill County governance had a serious quality control problem.

Berschauer has reported raising almost $60,000 in cash contributions for the recall campaign, including $9,000 from the Yamhill County Republican Party, $7,500 from Stimson Lumber Co. and much of the balance from area agricultural interests.

Voters should talk about the issues, set aside personal recriminations, vote their beliefs and prepare to move on. This election will tell Yamhill County much about who we are.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.