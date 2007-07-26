Billy Gene (BG) Wildman 1970 - 2020

Billy Gene Wildman, known to his friends and family as BG, left this earth to be with our Heavenly Father at the early age of 49, following his 13-year battle with PTSD.

He referred to our time on earth as half-time. He will be remembered for his quick, witty sense of humor, his amazing smile and warm, kind heart. He had an enjoyable, bigger than life, presence, and made those around him feel important. He was extremely generous, making sure others were happy and taken care of. We fondly remember great BBQs and fishing trips. He loved his music loud and his life even louder. He adored his granddaughters, who will remember him for changing the stories as he was reading to them. He doted on his wife, Laura, showering her with flowers, gifts and unconditional love. Laura considers it her good fortune to have had him in her life; he will be dearly missed.

BG grew up in Clearlake, California. He graduated from Lower Lake High in 1989. He was an avid softball player; he also bowled. He was a highly skilled Shaulin Long Tao Kung Fu master instructor. He worked for Hardester’s Market for many years and was the manager at the Cobb store. He also worked for Jones & Lewis Mortuary as an embalming apprentice, as well as an event security at Konocti Harbor.

In 2000, he and his wife moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where he worked as a Recreation Specialist for FCI Sheridan, until his career was cut short due to gunshot wounds while on the job on July 26, 2007. He was very proud to be a Federal Officer. His many accolades include: officer of the year, hostage negotiator, DC team, and he was the only officer to ever win a Golden Apple for the Federal Bureau of Prisons by creating curriculum and programs; he also saved many lives.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Laura; his mother, Pauline Wildman; older brothers, Morrison Lee (Maryann), Randy (Deborah) and Rob (Suzanne); step-sons, Matt Baker (Cody) and their girls, Josey, Claire, Heidi and Kari; Daniel Baker (Andrea) and their girls, Fay, Kali and Ava.

Due to COVID, we are not able to have a full service; however, to say farewell to this mighty warrior, we invite you to his viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Jones & Lewis Mortuary in Lower Lake. He will be buried at Lower Lake Cemetery next to his father, Billy Earl.

IF YOU KNOW ANYONE WITH PTSD, PLEASE REACH OUT TO THEM.