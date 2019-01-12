Beverly Mary White - 1962 - 2019

Beverly Mary White passed away January 12, 2019, in her home. She was only 56 years old. The youngest of five children in a military family, Beverly was born August 4, 1962, in Montgomery, Alabama.

As such, she traveled throughout Europe as a child, living at various bases in the states, including New Mexico, California and Colorado, finally settling in Oregon in 1977. Beverly kept her love of traveling, but being with her family and friends made her happiest. She loved her job and the people she worked with at Pape Capital Equipment. Beverly thought of them not as co-workers but as family. She was a hard worker and enjoyed traveling the roads around western Oregon.

Beverly faced life with a joy contagious to all around her. Her beautiful soul shined through her eyes and drew you to her.

Beverly passed away four years after her mother, Mary Jean Bell, passed on January 14, 2015, and is without doubt with her Heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her mother and oldest brother, Edwin Jr., who passed away January 1, 2018. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Nichole; her father, Edwin Bell Sr.; her sister, Patty; and two brothers, Daniel and Robert Bell.

Beverly had three step-daughters, Kayla and Elizabeth White and Brooke Wren; one step-son, Tyler White; and eight grandkids.

The family is grateful for the condolences and prayers from so many friends and family. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, a donation in Beverly’s name to the American Cancer Foundation. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 19, at Dayton Baptist Church, 300 Flower Lane, Dayton, OR. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com