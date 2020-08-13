Beverly "Bev" Hodney Huber 1941 - 2020

Beverly “Bev” Hodney Huber, resident of Dallas, Oregon, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Dallas. She was born February 25, 1941, in Carlton, Oregon, the daughter of Andrew and Violet Hodney. Bev graduated from Yamhill Carlton High School in 1959. She married Jim Huber on July 1, 1961, in the Methodist Church in Carlton. They settled in Dallas in 1961, and moved to Salem in 1971. They returned to Dallas in 1976.

Bev worked for Norbest Turkey in West Salem for five years, and later Flavorland Foods in North Salem. Bev loved little children. She also loved gardening and keeping a beautiful yard. She enjoyed watching movies and listening to her favorite music. She especially loved family get togethers. She was an avid U of O Ducks' fan as well as the Portland Trail Blazers. She enjoyed road trips to the Oregon coast at Bandon.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Jeff Huber (Anna) of West Salem, Tonya Marsell (Paul) of Salem, and Bryce Huber of Dallas; granddaughter, Courtney Marsell of Glendale, California; step-grandson, Darren of West Salem; sisters, Violet Wilgers of Heppner, Oregon, Janet Sterett of Lake Stevens, Washington, and Dorothy Hodney Frost of Vancouver, Washington; sisters-in-law, Pat Hodney Gould of Vancouver, and Adell Hodney of Eugene, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her baby son, Bryan Todd Huber; sister, Shirley Dominges; and brothers, Kenny, Don and Andrew Hodney.

A Celebration of Bev’s Life will be held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Kindred Hospice in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.dallastribute.com