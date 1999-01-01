Beverley Butler 1943 - 2020

Beverley Butler was the daughter of Jeanne and Lawrence Shorweid, who lived on a dairy farm off Three Mile Lane. Beverley drove the tractor. She graduated from Centennial High School and won a scholarship to attend Linfield College for one year.

She worked part time at the radio station KMCM, where she met Tom Butler Sr. They were married in 1963. Tom sold Collins radio towers. They moved to Arkansas with two stepsons and purchased a small farm, where Tom said the taxes were less. There was room for Bev's two horses and Tom's pigeons.

In 1985, they operated the radio station KTCN in Arkansas.

Beverley is survived by her aunt, Marjorie Rice of McMinnville, Oregon; and stepsons, Tom Butler Jr. of Savannah, Georgia, and Michael Butler of Mansfield, Texas.

