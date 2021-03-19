Betty Mae Full 1928 - 2021

Betty Mae Full was born April 3, 1928, in Salem, Oregon, to Edna (Cooley) Arthur and Henry W. Arthur. The family moved to Minnesota, where she spent her early childhood. She proclaimed to get to school in good weather she rode a horse four miles and in bad weather walked through three-foot-deep snowdrifts, uphill both ways.

When the family moved back to Oregon, Betty graduated from Newberg High School in 1945. She attended Linfield College and graduated from Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland as a Radiological Technologist. She moved to McMinnville in 1947, and for many years worked for the McMinnville Hospital, the Newberg Hospital, and Dr. Stephen Teal, retiring finally in 1990.

She was a past president of the Oregon Society of Radiological Technologists and the first delegate from the state of Oregon to the American Society of Radiological Technologists in San Antonio, Texas.

Betty enjoyed sports, participating in swimming (and became a swimming instructor), marching band (getting once to march in the Rose Festival Parade) and bowling, which was a source of enjoyment and recreation for her, and she participated in the McMinnville WIBC organization, and was the first president, coordinator and chair of the league. She was the first in the 600 Series Women’s in McMinnville, and her personal best game of 279 was a source of pride for her.

In retirement, Betty began volunteering with the McMinnville Police Department Auxiliary, starting in 1996, proudly graduating from the Citizens' Academy that same year. She handled parking violations, delivered paperwork and a multitude of other tasks that freed up sworn officers for other duties.

In 2003, she and Muriel made the trip of a lifetime to Italy; Betty climbed to the top of St. Peter's, touring Rome and Venice. The St. Michael’s medallion given to her by her son at the Vatican adorns her still.

Betty loved the outdoors her entire life! Whether it was planting shrubs and flowers, a country drive, camping, riding a Honda along the Siletz River backroads, or fishing literally anywhere: streams, rivers, lakes or the ocean. Putting a fishing pole in her hands invariably put a smile on her face.

Betty was predeceased by her daughter, Virginia Kroll (Jill, to all who knew her); and leaves behind a son, Mike Full and his wife Kay; her best friend (and second mommy to her kids), Muriel Slemp; as well as a grandson, Christopher Anderson; and granddaughter, LeAn Sentz; son-in-law, Paul Kroll; five great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Oh, and let us not forget Bruce the cat and Charlie the dog!

A long and full life, and she lived it her way. She will be missed.

Services will be at held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 3, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, with interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held this summer. Memorial donations may be given to Homeward Bound Pets or Legacy Hospice (McMinnville) c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyanson.com