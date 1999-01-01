Betty Lou (Ketchum) Willis 1932 - 2022

Betty Lou (Ketchum) Willis was born March 13,1932, to Lloyd and Annie Ketchum in Laclede, Idaho. She attended school in Priest River until the family moved to Detroit, Oregon, during World WarII, when her father left to serve in the Army, so her family could be close to her mom’s parents. She married Phillip Duane Willis in 1950. After marriage, they returned to the family acreage just outside Willamina. She remained there until moving to Fircrest Assisted Living in McMinnville, Oregon. They had two sons, Phillip Duane Willis Jr. and William James Willis.

After marriage, Betty went to beauty school and became a beautician and worked in several beauty shops in the Willamina area over the years. Her love was art, and she dedicated a good amount of her life in pursuit of her passion for it. She was always a homemaker and a mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip; her son, Phillip (Butch); her parents, Lloyd and Annie Ketchum; brothers, Lloyd and Don Ketchum; and sister, Patricia Ketchum.

She is survived by her son, Bill Willis; sister, Phyllis Wright of Detroit, Oregon; grandsons, Nicholas Willis (Jillian) of Newberg, Daniel Willis (Elise) of McMinnville, Patrick Willis (Carley) of Vancouver, Washington, and Shaun Willis of Maryland; and nine great-grand children.

Betty was a member of the Willamina Christian Church in Willamina, Oregon.

A memorial service is planned at 2 p.m. March 13, at Willamina Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, Betty would have wanted any donations to go to either the Mitchell Scholarship Fund at Willamina High School or the Detroit Oregon Community Fund that is helping rebuild Detroit.