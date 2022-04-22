Betty June Damewood 1929 - 2022

Betty June Damewood moved from Cherokee, Oklahoma, with parents Art Jr. and Delores (Jackman) Leppin, when she was two years old to the farm in Amity, Oregon.

Her early school years were at Bethel School; she graduated Amity High School in 1947. On February 15, 1948, she married Clifford Damewood. They lived and farmed in Polk County until 1960, when they moved to Dayton in Yamhill County up until her death.

She was a lifetime member of Eastern Star. She regularly attended Dayton First Baptist Church.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Joseph Damewood; husband, Clifford Damewood; brother Art Leppin Jr.; and sister, Lores Dauenhauer.

She is survived by her five daughters, Nancy (Dave) Barton, Becky (Stephen) Stratton, Judy McClellan, Marlene (Rick) McLean and Sandra Utt; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two extended grandchildren; three extended great-grandchildren; one extended great-great-grandchild; siblings, Polly Cullen, Richard Leppin, George Leppin and Erwin Leppin.

Her graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Bethel Cemetery.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.