Betty Fortune Cussano 1929 - 2022

Betty Dee Fortune-Cussano (Hall), beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away December 11, 2022, from natural causes at the age of 93. She was born February 15, 1929, to Jesse and Ora Hall in Tennessee. She was preceded in death by both her parents; one sister; and three brothers.

She is survived by four children, Anthony (Tony), Renee, Michelle and Steve; as well as six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



Being a mother and grandmother were the two greatest loves of her life. Family always came first. She was there for all of us, no matter what. She was the backbone and glue that kept our family tethered.



Mom, thank you for being such an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. I hope you know in your heart you did a damn good job raising us.



Rest now, Mom; we will carry on as you would expect us to, and your memories will be with us forever.

Love you always!



At Betty’s request, her body was donated for research; therefore, there will not be a graveside service. The family will discuss and decide if there will be a celebration of life later.