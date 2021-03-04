Bertha "Mabel" Maynard 1935 - 2021

Bertha “Mabel” Maynard, age 85, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away March 4, 2021. Mabel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Frank Maynard, and one brother, Perry Daniel. She is survived by her brothers, Bob (Maria) Daniel of California, and Ivan Daniel; children, Frank (Leslie) Maynard of Madras Oregon, Ross (Leslie) Maynard of Benson, Arizona, Carrie Slater and Julie Maynard, both of McMinnville, Ginger (Brandon) Rose of Amity, Oregon, and Cinnamon Slater of McMinnville. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and cared for over 27 foster children.

Mabel was born, raised, and lived her entire life in McMinnville. She attended Columbus Elementary, McMinnville Jr. High and graduated from McMinnville’s Lincoln High School in 1953. In her high school years, Mabel was a swimmer, lifeguard at McMinnville Public Pool, thespian, and taught children's Bible study at the First Baptist Church.

Mabel and Frank married in 1954 and raised their four children on his family's farm on Three Mile Lane in McMinnville; in 1962, they moved to “town." Mabel began working outside the home after their children started school and retired from Yamhill County Tax Assessors.

Mabel was a Girl Scout leader, avid quilter, crochet master and painter. She made many toys, creatures, costumes and paintings for all the family and friends she knew. After retiring, she also volunteered with the local Gleaners. When a friend or family needed, she was there to help, listen or counsel if asked.

Mabel made a difference in so many ways, to so many family and friends, that there is going to be such a loss of love and light in her passing. Now, Mabel and Frank are together again, holding hands and watching over us all. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local quilting group that creates for those who have need. Memorial Services Pending.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com