Berry will review allegations against Multnomah County DA

Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling first reported the news on his Twitter feed.

Lawyers for Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson filed the complaint.

“I was asked to look at a very narrow issue: Did the DA violate their internal office policy related to profiling,” Berry told the News-Register.

He said the Multnomah County DA’s office is paying for an investigator to aid in fact finding.

“Once that is done, I will review the findings, compare them to the policy and issue a decision,” he said.

The process is expected to take 30 to 90 days, but Berry said his personal time commitment should not be significant.