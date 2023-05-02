Berneice June Newbill 1921 - 2024

Berneice June Newbill passed into her Heavenly Father’s arms on March 5, 2024, at the age of 102. She was born June 26, 1921, in Brainerd, Minnesota, to Elry William and Marie Louise (Hohensee) Cain. In 1923, she was joined by a brother, Leonard. The family worked hard at farming there until 1939, when they moved to Willamina, Oregon, where they also had family members. They soon had their first look at the Pacific Ocean. Elry found work at US Plywood. Berneice and Leonard went on to graduate from Willamina Union High School.

In 1941, Berneice married Clifford Frank Lord, and followed him to California while he was in the Army. After the war, they settled in Willamina and had two children, Louella and Larry. Clifford passed in 1959.

In 1960, she married George Merle Newbill, acquiring three more children, Thomas, Nancy, and Dan. The blended family continued to live in Willamina, sharing love and adventures. Merle passed in 1993.

She found a long-time companion in F. Paul Maurer to continue many adventures, including an RV trip to Alaska. They continued to enjoy long conversations after she moved to McMinnville, Oregon, until he also passed.

During her working life, she briefly worked at the post office but mostly in retail at the Willamina department store and Spencer’s Hardware in Willamina. It took her three tries to finally retire. She just enjoyed being with people too much to quit. Her many hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, canning, cooking and, especially, sewing. She also enjoyed playing card games and hosting parties.

Berneice was a long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and was thankful for being able to worship on Zoom when she was no longer able to physically attend.

She is survived by four of her children, Nancy (Tom) Paul; Dan (Cam) Newbill; Lou Day; and Larry (MaryAnn) Lord. In addition, she is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren by blood, marriage, and the heart.

The family held a committal service on March 15, 2024, at Evergreen Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Willamina VFW Hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 242, Willamina, OR 97396, or to West Valley Community Campus, Willamina, OR 97396.

