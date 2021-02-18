Ben Asquith 1925 - 2021

Ben Asquith was born April 13, 1925, the fifth of six children. The family lived and worked in Horton, Kansas, until he was 13, when they moved to Dayton to work. Ben attended Dayton High School until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1943 until 1946 and participated in the D-Day invasion. When he came home, he met and married the love of his life, and settled down to raise a family. They nurtured three daughters, Glenda, Patricia and Nancy. When Ben retired, he and June enjoyed their freedom by traveling around the United States in their RV. They visited far-flung relatives and saw interesting sites. One of the highlights of those years was his trip to Washington, D.C. as part of the Veterans Honor Flight program. He was a dedicated member of Dayton Christian Church for his entire adult life.

Ben passed away at home on February 18, 2021, of natural causes. He was predeceased by his wife, June; his parents; and siblings, He is survived by his daughters; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Services will not be held at this time. We will miss him greatly. He is returned to God, and is reunited with his beloved.