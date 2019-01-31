Behind the numbers
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Bill B
"The amount of illegal drugs in McMinnville actually took her by surprise. She expected fewer people would do drugs in a small town compared with an urban area.
“But there’s a lot of drug activity out here,” Ford claimed. “It’s everywhere. In Texas, you don’t see people just pull out drug pipes and smoke, but here, they’ll do it anywhere.”"
Pretty damn sad!