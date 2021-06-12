Basketball recap: Mac girls win 7th straight; Bulldogs move into 1st place

HILLSBORO – Kylee Arzner’s 20-point, 10-rebound double-double led the McMinnville girls to a 67-28 win over Glencoe during Tuesday’s Pacific Conference matchup, while Jadie Elkins tallied 14 points and nine boards in Wednesday’s 60-53 win over Liberty.

Against the Crimson Tide, Elkins scored 15 points, Lucy Angevine had 13 points and the Grizzlies combined for nine three-pointers.

Arzner tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds for another double-double against the Falcons. Laney Hyder chipped in 14 points.

Mac’s win over Liberty ensured at least a partial share of the Pacific Conference championship with two league games remaining.

The Grizzlies (10-1, 9-0 Pacific) host Sunset Tuesday night at 7:15.

Dayton 36, Scio 29 (girls)

SCIO – The Pirates won their third consecutive game Wednesday, beating Scio 36-29 behind Renika Oliveira’s 13 points.

Taylor Wilson and Brooke Oliveira both scored seven points to complement Renika’s game-high 13. Subby Harvel chipped in five points.

Dayton (3-5, 3-2 PacWest) hosts league-leading Yamhill-Carlton tonight at 5:30.

Glencoe 64, McMinnville 63; Liberty 61, McMinnville 55 (boys)

The Grizzlies fell agonizingly short of their first conference win of the season this week, dropping Tuesday’s game against Glencoe 64-63, before falling to Liberty Wednesday, 61-55.

Terrin Seibel scored a team-high 25 points and swiped seven steals in the loss to the Crimson Tide. Zach Donahoo had his first double-double of the season (11 points, 10 boards).

Against Liberty, Brandon Bomberger had 20 points..

Mac (2-8, 1-8 Pacific) hosts Cleveland Monday night at 7:15.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

Willamina 54, Taft 21 (girls)

Amity 71, Kennedy 40 (boys)

Dayton 76, Scio 22 (boys)

Yamhill-Carlton 81, Newport 41; Yamhill-Carlton 83, Blanchet Catholic 34 (boys)

Willamina 69, Taft 29 (boys)

Yamhill-Carlton 63, Newport 45 (girls)

Kennedy 46, Amity 24 (girls)