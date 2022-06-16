Barry Kenneth Martin 1940 - 2022

Barry Kenneth Martin, 81, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully June 16, 2022, surrounded by family, following a short illness. Barry was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Barry was born October 1, 1940, to Ken and Helene Martin in Cando, North Dakota. The family moved to Monmouth, Oregon, in 1957 and Barry attended Central High School for his senior year. Following graduation, Barry worked as a professional golfer until he was drafted into the Army in 1963 and stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia. Following his discharge, Barry continued his professional golf career for 10 more years before training to be a glazier. In 2000, Barry and Patty purchased National Glass Company in McMinnville, which they owned and operated for 13 years.

One of the kindest souls on this planet, Barry was a generous man who worked tirelessly to ensure his family had everything they needed. He faced every challenge in life with admirable strength and courage.

Barry was preceded in death by Ken and Helene Martin, and sister, Cheryl Inglesby. He is survived by Patty, his wife of 53 years; Carrie Martin, Chris (Tami) Martin, and Pam Margeson; and beloved grandsons, Zander and Conley.

Funeral service details pending.