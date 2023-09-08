By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • 

Barrel Roll: Local breweries will fill the bill at new festival

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Drew

A HUGE Thank You to Golden Valley Brewery for also sponsoring the upcoming McMinnville Scottish Festival!! Scottish Festival is happening October 7 & 8 at Yamhill County Fair Grounds.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented