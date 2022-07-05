Barbara Ruth (Wilson) Howard 1936 - 2022

Barbara Ruth (Wilson) Howard peacefully passed on July 5, 2022, with her beloved son and daughter by her side. Barbara was born July 15, 1936, in Pikeville, Tennessee, to Roy and Verna Wilson. Being the proud daughter of a preacher, Barbara’s Christian faith and involvement in the local congregation played an integral role in her life throughout the years. Her unwavering love for the Lord was reflected in the unconditional love she bestowed upon her friends, family and pets. Barbara’s humor and generous spirit were experienced by all who knew her, and her talents for cooking and creating art were enjoyed by many. She was never one to turn down a funny movie, a good Reuben or a cold Coke. She was unapologetically herself and forever young at heart, rhinestones and zebra print in a closet full of beige.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Joanna (Marvin) Smith; son, Daniel Howard; and daughter, Julia (Kerry) Gardner. Her grandchildren are Shawn Gardner, Victoria Garcia, Chris Gardner and Cassie Gardner. Her nine great-grandchildren are Travis Gardner, Casey Gardner, Brayden Gardner, Gage Gardner, Isaac Garcia, Alex Garcia, Caitlyn Garcia, Haydn Gardner and Logan Gardner. She is also survived by niece, LeAnn Smith; and nephews, Chris King and Jesse King.

A graveside service will be held at noon, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at McMinnville’s Evergreen Cemetery. Because Barbara loved animals so deeply, her family encourages memorial donations in her honor be made to Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society https://hbpets.org/. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.