Barbara Ann Gill 1932 - 2021

Our mother, Barbara Ann Gill, left us to be in Heaven on April, 19. 2021. She was 89. She was born March 4, 1932, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Roy and Dovie Redmond. She was raised and went to school in McMinnville, graduating in 1949. The grade school she attended was later renovated by her husband and became their family home from 1959 to 2014. After graduating, she married Donald Gill. She had four children, Alan Gill of La Pine, Oregon, Dean Gill of McMinnville, Lisa Taylor of McMinnville and Randy Gill. Barbara worked as an office manager and medical billing at Dr. Hanson’s office for many years until she retired in 1994.

Barbara and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling around in their motor home visiting landmarks and parks in many of our states. Barbara also enjoyed scrapbooking, flower gardening and reading. She had great love for her family and also made every family occasion and holiday a memory to last a lifetime.

Surviving are three of her children, Alan (Cyndie), Dean (Rosie), Lisa (Dave) and son-in-law Wade of Palm Springs. She had nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and was expecting her first great-great-grandson in July. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; son, Randy; daughter-in-law, Karen; great-grandson, Brytan; brothers, Wesley of Coquille and Warren of Salem; and sisters, Nina of Hopewell and Elsie of McMinnville

A family and friends celebration will be held later in June. Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer’s Foundation c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.