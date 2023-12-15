Band of Brothers to collect flags

Band of Brothers to collect retired American flags at its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The group for veterans and family members meets at 11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the Evergreen Aviation Museum.

Guest speaker for the January meeting will be Walt Haynes, a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970. He is working with the PT 658 group that is restoring a World War II PT boat on Swan Island.

The flags collected at the meeting will be given to the Daughters of the American Revolution for a flag retirement ceremony in June.

For more information, send email to bcgrill7@gmail.com.