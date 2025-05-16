May 16, 2025 Tweet

Ballots due Tuesday; school bonds, board positions to be decided

The May 20 ballot includes a bond vote for Chemeketa Community College and Sheridan School District, and school and fire district board positions.

Ballots must be returned to the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chemeketa Community College is seeking a $140 million bond for improvements throughout the regional system, which includes the Yamhill Valley Campus in McMinnville.

The bond focuses on workforce development, aiming to expand education in the trades and construction while providing additional space for apprenticeship programs.

In addition, it would fund increased safety and security, including lighting and camera improvements in parking lots; renovation of a building on the Salem campus to become a disaster response location; creation of a science lab on the Woodburn campus; and improve tutoring and writing centers, math labs and teaching and learning spaces.

The new bond would cost taxpayers the same amount as one that will retire in 2026: 27 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation. The owner of a $300,000 house would continue to pay $81 per year if the new bond passes.

A similar bond failed in the November 2024 election, 56.69% to 43.31%. Yamhill County voters opposed the bond 59.75% to 40.25%.

Sheridan School District is proposing a $6 million bond. If passed, the district will receive a matching $6 million grant from the state.

The bond is for capital improvements and safety and security improvements at Sheridan High School and Faulconer-Chapman School.

The bond is estimated to cost property owners an annual tax rate of 80 cents per $100,000 of assessed value.

Improvements at Sheridan High School would include secured entry, replacement of asbestos flooring, roof repair and replacement and interior updates, including lighting. Additionally, there would be an updated science lab. Outdoor repairs would include parking lot paving and improvements and additional exterior lighting.

Faulconer-Chapman School would receive HVAC system upgrades; updates to the music rooms, gym, locker rooms, bathrooms and storage area of the old gym building; and the roof would also undergo restoration.

A bond calculator is available at sheridanschoolbond.org.

School Board candidates:

McMinnville: Incumbents Jason Bizon, Abbie Warmbier and Christine Bader have filed to keep their seats. All are unopposed.

Amity: Incumbents Tim Haarsma, Position 2, Amanda Grove, Position 4, and Ryan Jones, Position 1, are running unopposed for re-election.

Dayton: Incumbent Larry Ringnalda has filed to keep his Position 4 seat. Incumbent Terri Paysinger is opposed by Roger Webb for Position 7. Both Marty Palacios and incumbent Kraig Albright are seeking election to Position 1.

Newberg/Dundee: Celeste Jones has filed for Position 4, incumbent Aubrey Nichols to keep her Position 5 seat, and Andy Byerley is running against David Russ for Position 1.

Sheridan: Susan Looby and Natalya Ables have filed for Position 1; Jeremy Hutcheson for Position 2; and Raymond Watkins and Gwen Fink for Position 3.

Willamina: Noah Gephart has filed for the Position 2 seat. Yvonne Cerata seeks Position 3. Incumbent Justine Flynn has pulled her candidacy. No candidate has filed for Position 5.

Yamhill Carlton: Incumbent JaJetta Dumdi has filed to retain her Position 4 seat. Chris Zook has filed for Position 1 and Frank “Buzz” Ready for Position 5.

Chehalem Park & Recreation: Three will be chosen at-large; candidates thus far are incumbent Jim McMaster, Brandan Slyter and Nick Konen, along with Ty Darby and Rob Smith, who would be new to the board.

Fire District Board candidates:

Amity Fire District: Position 2, incumbent Amanda Christensen; Position 3, Reg McShane; Position 4, incumbent Thomas Scheible; Position 5, Kaley Fast.

New Carlton Fire District: Positions 1, Scott Bernards; Position 2, Allen Sitton; Position 3, Larry Pekkola.

Dayton Fire District: Position 1, Travis Oliveira; Position 2, Chris Baker and Kara Ecker; Position 3, Angela Upmeyer.

Dundee Fire District: Position 2, Don Carpenter; and Position 3, Dan Bechtold.

McMinnville Fire District: Position 2, Todd Hyder; Position 4, Ray Pratt.

Sheridan Rural Fire District: Position 4, incumbent Ray Bottenberg; Position 52, Cory Chrisman.

West Valley Fire District: Positions 2, Curtis Wright; Position 4, Ryan Mehlhoff; Position 5, Roy Whitman.

Yamhill Fire Protection District: Position 1, Brian Woodruff, Jon Peasley and Craig Sauers; Position 2, Paul Van De Grift; Position 4, incumbent Jim Phillips and Tom Bernards; Position 5, incumbent Randy Weston.