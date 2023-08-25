Ball Bearing Hill Fire crews mopping up on Wednesday

“We’re pretty much done with that one,” he said.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, about 10 miles west of Carlton. He said the blaze was about five acres in size, and the primary goal was to halt its progress.

Crews were still working toward containment at that time, and winds were a concern.

A cause has not been determined. Anyone with information regarding how the fire might have been ignited is asked to call the ODF Forest Grove District office at 503-357-2191.