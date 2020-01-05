Rusty Rae/News-Register## Corban point guard and Dayton High School alum Shawnie Spink pushes the tempo during the Warriors’ 58-40 road loss to Linfield Monday at Ted Wilson Gymnasium. Rusty Rae/News-Register## Corban point guard Shawnie Spink (11) stands united with her teammates during a timeout of Monday’s contest at Linfield. Spink, a Dayton alum, has earned a starting role for the Warriors one year after suffering an ACL injury. In the recent game, Spink tallied a team-second six points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist. For the year, she is averaging a team-best in assists, while also drilling the most three-pointers for the Warriors.

Back in action: Spink overcomes ACL injury, starts for Corban

Nearly one year ago, Dayton alum Shawnie Spink suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL tear, after competing in only three games for the Corban Warriors.

The freshman, after seizing the starting point guard role, essentially lost out on her entire first year of college hoops.

After a prolific high school career for the Pirates, in which she led her home town to three Class 3A state titles, Spink enrolled at Corban with dreams of finding success at the collegiate level.

The ACL injury robbed her of that initial chance.

With a year of grueling rehabilitation on the horizon, Spink tackled the chore with the same intensity feared by her basketball opponents.

“It was a very long process. It was tough,” admitted Spink.

Following months of recovery, Spink noted the clearance to resume basketball activities wasn’t as fulfilling as she’d hoped.

“Once you’re cleared to play, you realize that you’re not where you were when you got hurt. It’s definitely a mental process,” she explained.

Don’t worry, Shawnie Spink and Corban fans, “I’m all good now,” she promised.

Corban head coach Bill Pilgeram never doubted his point guard’s ability to return to the hardwood.

“Shawnie is a hooper and a gamer. She’s one of those gym rat kind of girls, so you know the motivation to get back in the gym is always there. She worked her tail off,” he observed.

With a clean bill of health, Spink regained her starting position entering her sophomore season, which began with a 49-42 win over Willamette University November 1.

In Spink’s first game action in nearly a year, she hit only one of her nine field goal attempts during 24 minutes.

In Corban’s seventh game of the preseason, a 65-56 triumph over Carroll, Spink notched a season-high 15 points, hit four three-pointers and secured seven rebounds.

One game later, Spink nailed another four treys to help the Warriors vanquish Simpson, 81-68.

On December 21, she directed an impressive 67-55 win over Evergreen State. Ever the playmaker, Spink dished a career-high six assists.

Pilgeram noticed Spink’s solid development, saying, “Our team knew she would work her way back and remain a great player. She’s constantly getting better mentally – just growing in confidence.”

Perhaps Spink’s finest shooting performance occurred last Tuesday during an exhibition against the University of Oregon. Facing the Division I number-two ranked Ducks, Spink scored in double-figures (13 points) on 3-5 shooting, while adding four boards and an assist.

Even on cold shooting nights like Monday’s 58-40 road loss to Linfield, when Spink missed nine of her 12 shots, the sophomore contributed to her team’s overall effort.

“She can pass the ball, she’s a good defender and she’s high IQ player. Shawnie’s a girl who everyone wants to play with on the court,” said Pilgeram.

The Warrior head coach feels Spink’s trials in rehab can ultimately prove pivotal to her improvement.

“She’s grown a lot through this injury and she’s going to be a better person and player at the end of it,” he noted.

Now fully ingrained in her favorite sport, Spink’s rediscovered athletic joy is evident.

“I really missed basketball. It feels really good to be back out here. In college, I’m ready to do any role that my team needs of me,” she noted.

Though the brace on her right knee remains a sign of her freshman obstacle, Spink’s myriad range of current shots, passes and grit erase any doubts about her future success as a college basketball player.

