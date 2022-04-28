Aurora Gonzalez Ulloa

Aurora Gonzalez Ulloa, known to all of us as either Mom, little grandma or Grandma Wella, has gone to be with her Heavenly Father on April 28, 2022, with her family by her side. She was 96 years old. She was a mother of 14, and a grandmother and great-grandmother to many. She was born August 13, 1925, in Xochimilco, Mexico City.



She was a woman of God who believed until the end in an everlasting life; who got excited with the news that she was going to be able to attend church. She was a hard worker her whole life and would need to be reminded to relax and take it easy sometimes. She loved being outside and tending to her garden. She also loved crocheting hats and headbands for her many granddaughters. Her eyes would fill up with determination and love, trying to find one that fit them just right. She was strong, patient, kind, loving and a gentle woman with a heart of gold who is truly going to be missed, but never forgotten.



May you rest in eternal peace, our Reina. We love you.

