Auguste "Gus" Franey 1933 - 2022

With great sadness, the family of Auguste “Gus” Franey (also known as Mom Franey) announce her passing on February 25, 2022.

Gus was born and raised in Frankfurt, Germany, but her home was McMinnville, Oregon.

In 1955, Gus married Rolland B. Franey, who was in the Air Force stationed in Frankfurt. Upon returning to the United States, they settled in McMinnville, where they had three children. She babysat for 15 children, where she became a Mom to many.

In 1965, Gus started working at First National Bank for the Wortman family. They provided her a tutor to assist her in learning English. She started in the proof department and later moved to the drive-through teller window. She became accomplished, took great pride in her work and the friendships she made. Gus retired after 33 years and made her last trip back to Germany. She then volunteered at McMinnville Hospital and later worked at Winco until she was almost 80. She loved to crochet and cook.

Gus was preceded in death by a son, Michael Franey; and husband, Ron Franey. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Goodin; son, David Franey (Rhonda); grandsons, Eric Buckner and Aaron Buckner (Rachel); great-grandsons, Judah and Micah Buckner; Lenora Franey; niece, Susan Franey; and niece, Ingrid Prokasky (Peter) in Germany.

She will be remembered for her courage, determination and kind heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

