Audrey D. Keeland 1930 - 2021

Audrey D. Keeland passed away to our Heavenly Father February 5, 2021, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon. Audrey was born May 21, 1930, in Sparta, Missouri. Raised in a household with nine brothers and sisters, she was known for standing up for herself and conversing with everyone. Audrey married Leonard Keeland in 1947, and they were happily married until his passing in 2003.

She was a cook at the Russel logging camp in Yamhill, where her husband logged and helped with the Tillamook Burn forest fire. They bought a fixer house near Carlton Lake for $10 in 1957. Although the house was washed out by the Christmas Flood of 1964, buying and rehabilitating the house was one of her favorite stories to tell.

After losing the house, they moved to Myrtle Point, where they owned and operated “Audrey’s Dairy Bar” for a few years before moving to Lafayette. They volunteered on the Lafayette City Council and once served as King and Queen of Lafayette Heritage Days. They attended Lafayette Community Church and then Baker Creek Community Church after moving to McMinnville in 2003.

Her special memories were traveling in their motorhome, spending time with family, and watching rodeos on TV. Her son Ronnie was a traveling rodeo clown as well as a rodeo champion. Ronnie passed away in 1981. Audrey was a valued employee at McMinnville and Newberg Arctic Circle Restaurants.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Keeland; son, Ronnie Keeland; brothers Ralph Ellison, Ray, Elmer, Wayne, Lloyd and Larkin. She is survived by sisters, Mary Knottingham, Jody McInnis and Naomi Banta; grandchildren, Scott Keeland, Edie Foster, Will Keeland and Jessica Moore; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family thanks Dr. Paul Haddeland and all of Audrey’s caregivers for their love and support. Any donations should be made to Relay For Life, as Audrey was a brave breast cancer survivor. Condolences may be sent to Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. Viewing will be from 11:00 to noon on February 12, at Macy & Son. Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 12, at Evergreen Cemetery, McMinnville. Please bring a mask. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com