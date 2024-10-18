By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 18, 2024 Tweet

At town hall, Sheridan mayor gives wide-ranging report

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Hebert Plaza, overlooking the Yamhill River along Bridge Street, is among the parks projects scheduled for next year in Sheridan. The plaza is partly off-limits, for safety reasons, following the collapse of an adjoining community building four years ago.

SHS cafeteria was lined with booths and information tables.

George said he wanted to have a state of the city address and town hall in order to update residents on the changes and works either in process or completed by the city.

Among his announcements George said that last week Sheridan was awarded a $200,000 grant from the state to complete a transportation system plan. The former plan was completed in 1999.

“It is long overdue,” George said. “This project will happen over the course of the next 18 months.”

George touched on numerous bases during his talk.

The recycling center on Sheridan Road is now open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. George noted that the center is only for recyclable material and that the city hopes to find a more sustainable staffing solution.

The Public Works department continues to repair water leaks throughout the city. George urged residents to contact the city for any water, sewer or stormwater emergencies.

South Side Park has seen improvements including a play structure, a quarter-mile ADA compliant walking trail and a fish pond. Sheridan received a grant from Oregon State Parks which will fund additional improvements in fall 2025.

Next year, park projects also include Hebert Plaza and city park as well as a dog park at the east end of Jefferson Street.

The city is working to develop a water access trail along the Yamhill River, in partnership with the Sheridan School District and the National Park Service. Additionally, the city is also collaborating with the cities of Willamina and Amity on a drinking water source protection grant, which would test for any potential contamination sources in the Yamhill River.

Sheridan’s Stoney Mountain Reservoir’s 60-million gallon basin which was completed in 2009, but never connected to a water system. The scope of remaining work includes engineering, permitting, funding, and additional construction.

George said since the city’s water master plan is nearly complete, they should have an estimate for the connection project, which will allow Sheridan to reduce its reliability on the Yamhill River for water.

George said by having an estimate, the city will be able to request state and federal funds for the project.

Regarding law enforcement, George announced he has entered into discussions with Yamhill County Sheriff Sam Elliott about a fourth patrol deputy in Sheridan.



In other municipal developments, the city’s planning commission recently approved a 117-unit subdivision off Viola Street, and there are plans for a new apartment building on Sheridan Road in the next six months, as well as another manufactured home court.

George said as part of the city’s strategic plan, completed in March, the city council is prioritizing economic development and recruiting new businesses to Sheridan. As part of that plan, the city has partnered with the Strategic Economic Development Corporation.

After the state of the city address, community members mingled and visited the 41 booths operated by local organizations, including Willamina 4th of July, Rotary, Churches United for West Valley and Sheridan city council.

Councilor Liz Hodgins said she didn’t expect such a large turnout of local organizations, but was amazed by the networking opportunity presented Thursday night.

George said he was surprised by the turn out as well and hopeful that the town hall was an opportunity for people to get connected in the community.

Prior to the town hall, George told the News-Register the original plan for the meeting was an update on the Housing Task Force. However, in March the task force agreed that Providing Hope, a Yamhill County nonprofit that helps individuals and families dealing with addiction, was an excellent fit to manage the resource center and fulfill much of the Sheridan’s needs.

The task force recommended an intermission before re-convening to continue supporting the city in meeting community needs.

A report written by task force facilitator Nick Giannettino suggested the task force evaluate additional partners along with Provoking Hope staff in the community, the feasibility of more facilities to meet homeless needs and any other tasks that the council deems appropriate.

It recommended the city council continue in meaningful discussions with clear direction and for the council to evaluate what additional support the city can supply in regard to both staff and financial support.

Residents were also invited to partner with the city in rebranding and giving back.

Sheridan begins a city logo contest in the coming weeks. Artwork and designs for the new logo should be submitted to city hall.

“I’m looking forward to reviewing ideas and artwork,” George said.

A shoe drive for Sheridan kids is also taking place for Kindergarten to grade 12. Shoes can be deposited at city hall and First Federal.

During 2025, a new Virginia Garcia Memorial Health clinic is expected to open on Jefferson Street partially funded by a Yamhill Community Care (YCCO) grant.

Additionally, Sheridan Library also received a YCCO grant for approximately $2,500 to help support a Pre-K reading program. George noted the importance of the local library; it received 100 book hold requests during its five day closure during a YCSO drug investigation.

“(This) highlights how much the library is used here in Sheridan,” he said.