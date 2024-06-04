Arts Alliance gives scholarships

The Arts Alliance of Yamhill County presented scholarships to two McMinnville High School seniors who will graduate this month.

Brelan Dramis received the 2024 Marg Johansen Scholarship recognizing excellence in visual arts. She has been involved in artistic activities in her school and the broader community. Dramis plans to study art at Western Oregon University next fall.

Isley Blackburn, who also has participated in arts activities in her school and community, received the 2024 AAYC Scholarship. She also has been involved in leadership. Blackburn plans to study landscape architecture at Utah State University.

AAYC is a nonprofit arts organization that advocates, educates and supports arts and culture in Yamhill County. In addition to giving scholarships, it supports local arts programs and sponsors related activities, such as the Art Harvest studio tour and the Paper Gardens literary contest.