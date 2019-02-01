Arthur J. "Jim" Vuylsteke Warwick - 1952 - 2019



Arthur J. “Jim” Vuylsteke Warwick, 66, former resident of the McMinnville community, late of Forest Grove, died Friday afternoon, February 1, 2019, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019, Prime Time Restaurant, 4450 Pacific Ave., Forest Grove. Private burial rites will be held at Forest View Cemetery, 1161 W. Pacific Avenue, Forest Grove.

Arthur James Vuylsteke Warwick was born November 21, 1952, in Hillsboro, Oregon, the son of the late Cyril Arthur Vuylsteke and Jacqueline Anna (Lewton) Vuylsteke. He was raised and received his education in several communities, including Forest Grove, Rhododendron, Government Camp and Eugene, Oregon, until 1961, when they moved to California, settling in Saratoga. In 1967, they returned to McMinnville, where he was a graduate of the McMinnville High School Class of 1971.

Jim worked in the construction industry for 40 years. He had worked for several concrete companies, the majority of time with Burch Concrete in McMinnville.

He resided in the McMinnville community for many years, until 2009, when he moved to be near his aunt and uncle in Forest Grove. There, Jim worked for 10 years in the agriculture industry with his uncle and cousin.

Among his special interests, he enjoyed fishing, crabbing and hunting. With his buddies, he enjoyed the annual hunt west of Carlton, Oregon, in the Trask wilderness.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril Vuylsteke and Jacqueline (Vuylsteke) Warwick.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline “Jackie” and Paul Francik of Richland, Washington; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Gary Myers of McMinnville; and his aunt and uncle, Nancy Bridges and Joe Heesacker of Forest Grove.

Also surviving are his granddaughters, Meera and Eliana Francik of Richland, Washington; his niece and her husband, Shannon and John Trunde of Amity, Oregon; their children, Alexandria and Matthew; and his half-siblings, Mike Chritton, Sandra Foley and Mark Vuylsteke.

The family suggests contributions in his memory be to the American Lung Association, 1200 N.W. Naito Parkway #220, Portland, OR 97209.

