Arthur C. Trent 1945 - 2021

Arthur Clayton Trent passed away September 9, 2021. He was 75 years old.

Arthur was born January 4, 1945, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Paul and Evelyn Trent.

He is survived by Marie, his wife of 25 years; daughters, Robin (Steve), Tracy (Rick), and Kimberly (Phil); sons, Ray (Nicki), and Bill; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Sue) Tom, and Larry; and sisters, Linda and Tammie (RaLeigh).

He was preceded in death by his mom and dad; and son, Gil.

He was a truck driver for 30 years. He enjoyed taking his dune buggy to Sand Lake, playing card games, working on his vehicles and, above all, spending time with his loved ones.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.