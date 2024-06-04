Art conspiracy offers summer classes

The Art Conspiracy Summer Arts Program is taking registrations.

Classes will run from June 17 to 27 at Amity Elementary School. An evening program will conclude on Friday, June 28.

Art Conspiracy organizers said the program’s primary focus is to provide in-depth arts classes for students from Amity, Perrydale, Sheridan, Willamina, Grand Ronde and areas beyond. Free transportation is provided from Willamina and Sheridan.

Students can choose from 12 classes.

Morning class offerings, which run from 9 to 11 a.m., are drawing, dance, cell phone photography, printmaking, sculpture and sewing/embroidery.

Afternoon classes, running from 12:30 to 3 p.m., are calligraphy, ‘zines, rhythm and bucket beats, drama and felting.

Tuition for the two-week program is $200. Financial aid is available.

Classes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to the class sessions, a field trip to the Lincoln City Cultural Center is scheduled for June 19. On June 25, the Lee Family’s Lion Dancers from Portland will perform at noon on the lawn in front of Amity Middle School; the performance will be free to the public.

For more information, go to the website artconspiracywestvalley.org or call Monica Setziol-Phillips at 503-843-3513. Brochures also are available at local libraries and at West Valley schools.