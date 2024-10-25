October 25, 2024 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: Oct. 25, 2024

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Antonio Duran, 56, McMinnville, Oct. 21, carrying of concealed weapon, unlawful possession of marijuana; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Dakota Wesley Uncapher, 29, McMinnville, Oct. 22, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Jennifer Dianne Dalton, 50, Sheridan, oct. 21, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Juan Carlos Negrete-Vasquez, 28, Dayton, Oct. 21, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, Washington County hold, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Alisha Renay Clark, 34, Washougal, Washington, Oct. 21, interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Adela De Los Santos, 59, Newberg, Oct. 21, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.

Christopher William Melka, 46, Beaverton, Oct. 22, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Travis Baron Rollins, 50, McMinnville, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Lee Odius Hill, 39, Portland, Oct. 22, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Albino Ted Guardiola Jr., 52, Willamina, Oct. 23, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Caleb Baxter Rogers, 31, Willamina, Oct. 23, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Rebecca Alexandra Iancu, 31, Tigard, Oct. 23, Washington County hold, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $30,000 bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Todd Allen Cox, 57, McMinnville, Oct. 21, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Makesha Lynn McCall, 29, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Charissa Jean Cottrill, 31, McMinnville, Oct. 22, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jack Anthony Sacks, 40, McMinnville, Oct. 22, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Nickalas Dylan Schumacher, 20, Oct. 22, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person/two counts, other jurisdiction hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Paul Stephen Knight Jr., 41, Amity, Oct. 23, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Robert Scott Rosenbalm, 32, McMinnville, Oct. 23, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Clayson Charles Conrad, 25, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment; booked and released.

Jason Ryan Fries, 53, Portland, Oct. 21, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Pablo Garcia, 54, Salem, Oct. 22, punitive contempt of court; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Sean Kyle Beauchamp, 38, Tigard, Oct. 22, unauthorized use of a vehicle; booked and released.

Zachary Allen Rose, 28, Portland, Oct. 23, Multnomah County hold/five counts, other jurisdiction hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Yamhill Police Department

Martin Alejand Villalba Ortiz, 38, Centralia, Washington, Oct. 22, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $25,000 bail.