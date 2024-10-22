October 22, 2024 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: Oct. 21, 2024

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Timothy A Nikula, 37, Yamhill, Oct. 17, second-degree criminal trespass, driving under the influence of intoxicants, menacing, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful use of weapon; booked and released.

Joel L Phillips, 46, Sheridan, Oct. 17, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

America Roxana Sanchez Carmona, 22, Lafayette, Oct. 17, McMinnville Municipal Court hold, failure to comply; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,000 bail.

Frank Ilich Franco, 29, Portland, Oct. 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal driving while suspended or revoked; booked and released

Christopher Ryan Kjemperud, 41, Gaston, Oct. 18, McMinnville Municipal Court hold, Washington County hold, criminal driving while suspended or revoked; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Garrick Mason Bell, 24, Lafayette, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Michael Francis Graver, 57, Yamhill, Oct. 19, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Adrian Lara, 21, McMinnville, Oct. 20, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Cesar Rodriguez, 32, McMinnville, Oct. 20, fourth-degree assault/six counts, strangulation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jessica Helene Brown, 45, McMinnville, Oct. 20, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.

Joshua Ray Dow, 31, Gaston, Oct. 21, interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Grant Michael LeBlanc, 36, transient, Oct. 17, failure to appear, unlawful possession of methamphetamine/three counts, possession of controlled substance Schedule II, second-degree criminal trespass; booked and released.

Drew Michah Ballard, 29, McMinnville, Oct. 19, failure to appear, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jack Anthony Sacks, 40, McMinnville, Oct. 19, second-degree criminal trespass; booked and released.

Branden Lee Croxford, 35, McMinnville, Oct. 20, aggravated harassment, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ryan Eli Rodgers, 48, McMinnville, Oct. 20, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Roman Sergeyivich Shatalov, 28, Tigard, Oct. 20, Clackamas County hold, parole violation, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Makesha Lynn McCall, 29, McMinnville, Oct. 20, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Clayson Charles Conrad, 25, Newberg, Oct. 18, unlawful use of weapon, second-degree theft, second-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

James Robert Hogan, 56, Newberg, Oct. 19, failure to appear, probation violation, felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, second-degree criminal mischief; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Alanna Irene Lovell, 22, Sheridan, Washington County hold, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.