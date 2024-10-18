Arrests & Citations: Oct. 18, 2024
Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office
Anne Marie Taylor, 51, McMinnville, Oct. 14, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Jayden Matthew Otte, 19, McMinnville, Oct. 14, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,999.99 bail.
Louis Marcel Patterson, 41, Salem, Oct. 15, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $30,000 bail.
Levi James Priester, 46, Willamina, Oct. 15, violations of restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Mackenzie Rene Vasquez, 27, Beaverton, Oct. 15, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.
Natividad Frias De La O, 39, McMinnville, Oct. 15, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Dakota James Christian Blair Moss, 31, Sheridan, Oct. 16, violation of release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Joseph Trask Williams, 29, McMinnville, Oct. 16, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Zachary Allen Borck, 33, McMinnville, Oct. 16, punitive contempt of court; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Matthew Peter Gee, 46, Newberg, Oct. 16, violation of release agreement/two counts, third-degree escape, interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Wesley Ryan Cochran, 25, Oct. 16, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Jordan Douglas Moroyoqui Tappo, 29, Sheridan, Oct. 16, violation of release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $50,000 bail.
Jack Marion Matheny, 37, Independence, Oct. 16, first-degree rape, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Newberg-Dundee Police Department
Santiago Galvan-Lopez, 33, Newberg, Oct. 15, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Edward Nelson Severance, 33, Newberg, Oct. 15, Clackamas County hold, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.
Carlos Esteban Bajonero Morales, 34, Newberg, Oct. 16, Newberg Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,000 bail.
Carlton Police Department
Dax Garbiel Brooks Garlinghouse, 20, Carlton, Oct. 16, strangulation/two counts, harassment/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Yamhill Police Department
Fabian Rubio, 46, McMinnville, Oct. 16, violation of release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $30,000 bail.
McMinnville Police Department
Richard Hewitt McDaniel, 36, McMinnville, Oct. 14, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Oscar Adrian Guzman, 32, McMinnville, Oct. 14, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.
Judy Marie Martin, 41, McMinnville, Oct. 14, first-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, third-degree theft; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Derek Glenn Odgen, 35, McMinnville, Oct. 14, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.
Ismael Lemus Villegas, 40, McMinnville, Oct. 15, harassment/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Tessa Marie Stephens, 27, McMinnville, Oct. 15, failure to appear, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Richard Allen Rogers, 50, Sheridan, Oct. 16, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
Jose Angel Ceballos Ortiz, 47, McMinnville, Oct. 16, violation of release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.
