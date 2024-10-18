October 18, 2024 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: Oct. 18, 2024

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Anne Marie Taylor, 51, McMinnville, Oct. 14, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jayden Matthew Otte, 19, McMinnville, Oct. 14, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,999.99 bail.

Louis Marcel Patterson, 41, Salem, Oct. 15, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Levi James Priester, 46, Willamina, Oct. 15, violations of restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Mackenzie Rene Vasquez, 27, Beaverton, Oct. 15, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Natividad Frias De La O, 39, McMinnville, Oct. 15, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Dakota James Christian Blair Moss, 31, Sheridan, Oct. 16, violation of release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Joseph Trask Williams, 29, McMinnville, Oct. 16, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Zachary Allen Borck, 33, McMinnville, Oct. 16, punitive contempt of court; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Matthew Peter Gee, 46, Newberg, Oct. 16, violation of release agreement/two counts, third-degree escape, interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Wesley Ryan Cochran, 25, Oct. 16, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jordan Douglas Moroyoqui Tappo, 29, Sheridan, Oct. 16, violation of release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Jack Marion Matheny, 37, Independence, Oct. 16, first-degree rape, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Santiago Galvan-Lopez, 33, Newberg, Oct. 15, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Edward Nelson Severance, 33, Newberg, Oct. 15, Clackamas County hold, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Carlos Esteban Bajonero Morales, 34, Newberg, Oct. 16, Newberg Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,000 bail.

Carlton Police Department

Dax Garbiel Brooks Garlinghouse, 20, Carlton, Oct. 16, strangulation/two counts, harassment/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Yamhill Police Department

Fabian Rubio, 46, McMinnville, Oct. 16, violation of release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $30,000 bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Richard Hewitt McDaniel, 36, McMinnville, Oct. 14, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Oscar Adrian Guzman, 32, McMinnville, Oct. 14, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Judy Marie Martin, 41, McMinnville, Oct. 14, first-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, third-degree theft; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Derek Glenn Odgen, 35, McMinnville, Oct. 14, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Ismael Lemus Villegas, 40, McMinnville, Oct. 15, harassment/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Tessa Marie Stephens, 27, McMinnville, Oct. 15, failure to appear, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Richard Allen Rogers, 50, Sheridan, Oct. 16, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jose Angel Ceballos Ortiz, 47, McMinnville, Oct. 16, violation of release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.