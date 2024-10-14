October 14, 2024 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: Oct. 14, 2024

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Ismael Lemus Villegas, 40, McMinnville, Oct. 10, probation violation, fourth-degree assault, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Christopher Soriano Alejandres, 24, Lafayette, Oct. 11, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $15,000 bail.

Kyle Alexandria Rainey, 22, Newberg, Oct. 11, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Roberto Matias Olague, 21, McMinnville, Oct. 11, Umatilla County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Tina Maria Meyerhofer, 63, Sheridan, Oct. 11, violating court’s stalking protection order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Corey James Fennell, 29, McMinnville, Oct. 12, criminal driving while suspended or revoked; booked and released.

Antoine Linn Stahl, 52, Dayton, Oct. 13, strangulation, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jayden Matthew Otte, 19, McMinnville, Oct. 14, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,99.99.

McMinnville Police Department

Angie Marie Swartz, 46, McMinnville, Oct. 10, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,999 bail.

Noe Granados Alvarez, 24, McMinnville, Oct. 10, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,999.99 bail.

Seth Michael Case, 30, McMinnville, Oct. 11, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jack Anthony Sacks, 40, McMinnville, Oct. 12, second-degree criminal trespass; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Javon Quentin Lockhart, 20, McMinnville, Oct. 11, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Oscar Adrian Guzman, 32, McMinnville, Oct. 14, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Branden Randall Bolen, 31, McMinnville, Oct. 13, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Walter Jackson Orear, 58, McMinnville, Oct. 13, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Andres Castellanos Avila, 34, Books, Oct. 13, driving under the influence of intoxicants, giving false information to a peace officer; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Beverly Ann Cameron, 47, Cottage Grove, Oct. 10, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Leta Ann Marvel, 61, Woodburn, Oct. 11, Linn County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Cody JamesAkers, 30, Newberg, Oct. 11, Newberg Municipal Court hold, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Mars Harry Bringas, 67, Newberg, Oct. 13, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Grand Ronde Tribal Police

James Franklin Neighbors, 38, Grand Ronde, Oct. 10, possession of weapons by certain felons; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $7,500 bail.