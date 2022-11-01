Arrest made in McMinnville stabbing incident

McMinnville Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that was reported about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at a residence in the northeast part of town.

Brianna Angel Rietz, 20, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 2, on one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon before Presiding Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Ladd Wiles.

The assault charges are felonies and fall under Measure 11 mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines.

She is lodged in jail on $150,000 bail and will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 on a grand jury indictment.

The victim was a 20-year-old female, according to Capt. Scott Fessler. She was hospitalized.

He did not release additional information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Evan Burt at 503-437-2341 or Detective Sgt. Cully Desmond at 503-437-1254. They can also be contacted at evan.burt@mcminnvilleoregon.gov), or cully.desmond@mcminnvilleoregon.gov).