Arnold Mark Heimbach 1934 - 2020

Arnold "Arnie" Heimbach, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on September 7, 2020, in Snohomish, Washington. Married to his lovely wife Ginger for 50 years, he was a devoted dad and mentor to his children, Kurt Heimbach and Shelby Lentz; and a proud papa to grandchildren, Lucia and Aven Lentz. He was a caring father-in-law to Josh Lentz and Beth DeLong, and a supportive brother to Linda and her husband Leighton Smith.

Son of Ernest and Georgia Heimbach, Arnie grew up in Sheridan and Newberg, Oregon. He attended Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, earning his teaching degree. Later he received his master's in Education at Linfield University in McMinnville.

Following in the footsteps of his parents, Arnie, aka Mr. Heimbach, become a teacher in 1955 and enjoyed a 40-year career at Dayton Elementary School, primarily teaching fourth grade. He also owned and operated Arnie's Golf Shop out of his garage in Dundee. He shared his passion for golf with many others, including volunteering to help coach the Newberg High School golf team and organizing an annual golf fundraiser for the Evans Caddie Scholarship, where he donated his time and many prizes. After he retired, he was elected to the Dundee City Council in 1996 and was named Dayton's Citizen of the Year in 2001.

Known for his colorful golf caps, Arnie told good stories and questionable jokes. He loved reading, garage sales, playing cribbage and buying cars, clubs and clothes. He never turned down ice cream, preferred his Cuba Libres in a chimney glass, and relished a "good deal."

Fiercely loyal to his family and close friends, Arnie will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, wisdom and sense of humor — and will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. To honor Arnie, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, the Evans Scholars Foundation, or SMART Reading are welcomed.