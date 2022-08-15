Arnold Eugene Richardson 1951 - 2022

On Monday, August 15, 2022, Arnold Richardson, loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 71.



Arnold was born November 15, 1951, in Louisiana, Missouri, to Samuel Lee Richardson and Louise Virginia Wheeler-Richardson. After graduating from Louisiana High School in 1970, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1971, and later was honorably discharged in 1976. On October 3, 1980, he married his former spouse, Brenda Joyce Groves Richardson. Arnold is survived by his three sons, Tony, Kalon and Kelsey Richardson; and siblings, Sally Cropp, Erma Harvey, Quentin, Phillip, Wesley and Gary Richardson. Arnold was preceded in death by his father, Samuel; his mother, Louise; and oldest brother, Samuel Richardson Jr.



Arnold, or "Coach Richardson," as many people knew him, had a love for all sports, especially baseball, were at the top of his career. He played for the Portland Beavers, a Minor League baseball team out of Portland, Oregon. As time went on, his love and passion for sports grew and transformed from playing to coaching, where he loved to share his knowledge of the game to all in the community. Coaching allowed him to build incredible bonds with the people of his community. His cheerful attitude, bright smile and acknowledgement of friends and neighbors will be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. September 3, 2022, at Willamina High School, 1100 N.E. Oaken Hills Dr., Willamina, OR 97396. The memorial will be preceded by a time of reflection.